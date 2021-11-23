3,840 Shares in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 13.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after acquiring an additional 44,725 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 194,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 10.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,649 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCB stock opened at $98.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.78. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $104.92.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $46.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.95 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 29.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio purchased 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

