$39.03 Million in Sales Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to announce $39.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.54 million and the highest is $39.55 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $39.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year sales of $161.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $157.95 million to $163.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $182.93 million, with estimates ranging from $177.17 million to $191.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CIO. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CIO traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 220,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $771.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.54. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

