3,900 Shares in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc bought a new position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

TRNO opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $53.97 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 78.61 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.32.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.92 million. Research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 138.78%.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

