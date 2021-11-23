3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,300 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DDD opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. 3D Systems’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $114,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $348,880 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

