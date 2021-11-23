41,260 Shares in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JILL. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in J.Jill during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in J.Jill by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in J.Jill by 271.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in J.Jill by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 68,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

JILL opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. J.Jill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $2.33. The business had revenue of $159.24 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that J.Jill, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Rahamim acquired 5,000 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $83,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Webb acquired 1,750 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $28,507.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,379 shares in the company, valued at $429,713.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $273,708 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

