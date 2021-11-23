4,310 Shares in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) Acquired by BFT Financial Group LLC

BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. BFT Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 830.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $254,000.

JCPB stock opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.61. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.54.

