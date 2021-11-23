$472.93 Million in Sales Expected for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to announce sales of $472.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $481.43 million and the lowest is $464.90 million. WEX reported sales of $398.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.57.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $133.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. WEX has a 1 year low of $132.96 and a 1 year high of $234.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of WEX by 91.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,344,000 after purchasing an additional 58,805 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in WEX in the third quarter valued at $816,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in WEX by 472.4% in the third quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after buying an additional 71,090 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in WEX by 7.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in WEX by 6.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

