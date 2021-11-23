4,800 Shares in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 250.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRP. National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.91.

TRP opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.11 and a 52 week high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 179.61%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.