4,909 Shares in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,762,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,472 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in QIAGEN by 39.4% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,546,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,050,000 after acquiring an additional 437,391 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,735,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QIAGEN by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 351,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,372,000 after purchasing an additional 350,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QIAGEN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.01.

Shares of QGEN opened at $55.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.24.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.