5,800 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Acquired by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 162,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in ONEOK by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 323,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in ONEOK by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 73,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 48,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $61.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Bank of America began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

