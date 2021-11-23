$59.15 Million in Sales Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to post sales of $59.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.20 million to $60.10 million. Innovative Industrial Properties posted sales of $37.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $204.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.80 million to $206.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $267.90 million, with estimates ranging from $244.60 million to $291.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IIPR. Roth Capital increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.25.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $984,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,247 shares of company stock worth $1,345,760. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR stock traded down $7.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $261.49. 283,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,992. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.33. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $146.81 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 138.57%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

