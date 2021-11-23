$610,000.00 in Sales Expected for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to post sales of $610,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.06 million and the lowest is $160,000.00. Gevo reported sales of $530,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year sales of $1.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $820,000.00 to $1.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.36 million, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $6.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Gevo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Gevo news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $411,554.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gevo by 44.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,374,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gevo by 297.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gevo by 12.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,453,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,696 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gevo by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,906,803 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,581,000 after acquiring an additional 429,210 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gevo by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 98,408 shares during the period. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GEVO opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. Gevo has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.15.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

