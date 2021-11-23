6,818 Shares in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Retail Value by 1.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 42,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Retail Value by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Retail Value by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Value by 2.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Retail Value by 15.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Retail Value from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 3,743,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $98,277,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RVI opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. Retail Value Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $130.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.91.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $22.04 per share. This represents a yield of 79.57%. This is a boost from Retail Value’s previous annual dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Retail Value’s payout ratio is presently -834.85%.

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

