7,056 Shares in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.1685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -824.97%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

