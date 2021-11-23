$743.10 Million in Sales Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will report $743.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $733.11 million and the highest is $752.20 million. Donaldson reported sales of $636.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,423,000 after purchasing an additional 173,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,256,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,121,000 after purchasing an additional 82,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Donaldson by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,613,000 after purchasing an additional 478,667 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 16.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,851,000 after acquiring an additional 399,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 16.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,852,000 after acquiring an additional 351,362 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

