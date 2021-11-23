$762.60 Million in Sales Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will report sales of $762.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $759.19 million to $766.00 million. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPB opened at $106.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $107.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 39.07%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

