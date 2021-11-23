$8.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to post $8.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.30 billion and the lowest is $8.26 billion. Jabil posted sales of $7.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year sales of $31.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.44 billion to $31.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $32.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.41 billion to $33.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 33.28%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on JBL. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

NYSE:JBL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.25. The stock had a trading volume of 661,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,531. Jabil has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day moving average is $59.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.99%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,255,863 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,155,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,839,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,649,000 after acquiring an additional 383,062 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Jabil by 7.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 232,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Jabil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after purchasing an additional 58,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

