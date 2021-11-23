$82.47 Million in Sales Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will post $82.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.90 million and the highest is $106.80 million. OneSpaWorld posted sales of $3.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,053.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year sales of $141.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.30 million to $166.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $470.40 million, with estimates ranging from $378.20 million to $529.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of OSW stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.48. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 65,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.