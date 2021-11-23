91,911 Shares in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 91,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Italk at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Italk during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Italk during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink cut Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.37.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TALK opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. Italk Inc has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84.

Italk Company Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

