A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.5% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,044,366. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $142.86 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $420.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

