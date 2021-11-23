A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,480 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 160,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $127,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 107.8% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $1,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.04. 261,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,692,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $215.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $61.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

