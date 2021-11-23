AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.19

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

AAON has raised its dividend payment by 46.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AAON has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AAON to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Shares of AAON opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.77. AAON has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $81.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 0.59.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AAON will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAON shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,077.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AAON by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

