ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 32 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 32 price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ABBN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays set a CHF 33 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 29 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 34 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 32.04.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

