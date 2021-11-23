Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

NYSE:ANF opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $48.97.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.