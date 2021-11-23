Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to post $251.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.03 million and the lowest is $249.20 million. Abiomed reported sales of $231.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.80.

ABMD opened at $335.32 on Tuesday. Abiomed has a 12 month low of $254.41 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $345.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.21.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 12.2% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,582,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Abiomed by 135.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

