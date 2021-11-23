ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115,921 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $832.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.17.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.