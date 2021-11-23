Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) CEO David P. Luci Acquires 5,200 Shares

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) CEO David P. Luci bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $24,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ACXP opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.93. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 91.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

