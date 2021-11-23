Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Director Mary Chris Jammet Purchases 3,040 Shares of Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Director Mary Chris Jammet purchased 3,040 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,190.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PEO opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $17.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.91%. This is an increase from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 39,462 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 304,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 20,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 54,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

