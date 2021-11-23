Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Director Mary Chris Jammet Purchases 3,040 Shares of Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Director Mary Chris Jammet purchased 3,040 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,190.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of PEO opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $17.69.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.91%. This is an increase from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
About Adams Natural Resources Fund
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
