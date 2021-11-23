adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Receives €333.47 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (FRA:ADS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €333.07 ($378.48).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($386.36) price objective on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($397.73) price objective on adidas in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €368.00 ($418.18) price target on adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €375.00 ($426.14) price target on adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €294.00 ($334.09) price objective on adidas in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of FRA:ADS traded down €3.40 ($3.86) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €278.95 ($316.99). 469,659 shares of the stock were exchanged. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($185.97) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($228.42). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €279.00 and a 200-day moving average price of €295.07.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

