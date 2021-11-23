ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADMA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of ADMA Biologics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.11.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 82,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $95,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and have sold 1,112,505 shares worth $1,393,806. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 30.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 44.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 19,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

