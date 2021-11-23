Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$1.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $335 million-$375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.09 million.

AEIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,765. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $81.71 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.68.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

