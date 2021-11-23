AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 603,300 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the October 14th total of 727,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ASIX stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $48.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,967. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.48. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 2.62%.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AdvanSix by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,733,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,341,000 after buying an additional 95,640 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AdvanSix by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,661,000 after buying an additional 37,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 41,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,076,000 after purchasing an additional 42,596 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

