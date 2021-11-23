AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Shares Bought by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:YOLO traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.86. 360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,761. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30.

