Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ADYEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Adyen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Adyen stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41. Adyen has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $34.94.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

