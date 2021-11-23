Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEOXF shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEOXF remained flat at $$134.00 during trading on Thursday. Aeroports de Paris has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.45.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.