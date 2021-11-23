AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Sees Large Volume Increase

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 9,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 127,795 shares.The stock last traded at $17.05 and had previously closed at $17.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASLE. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AerSale Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AerSale by 192.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in AerSale during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerSale Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASLE)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

