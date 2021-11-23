Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Trading Down 4.5%

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s stock price traded down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.73. 3,432 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,041,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

The firm has a market cap of $667.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,326,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 133,157 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Affimed by 132.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

