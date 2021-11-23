Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.02 EPS

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Afya had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Afya has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Afya stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

