Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.31

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.31 and traded as high as C$33.82. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$32.93, with a volume of 58,693 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$618.75 million and a PE ratio of 53.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.31.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$313.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$330.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 3.3399997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently 97.24%.

About Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

