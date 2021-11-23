AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) PT Lowered to $14.50 at Jonestrading

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) had its price objective decreased by Jonestrading from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Jonestrading currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MITT. BTIG Research lowered shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $13.75 in a report on Sunday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Shares of NYSE MITT opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $166.83 million, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.49. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $14.88.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $1.72. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 244.80% and a return on equity of 17.80%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 676,509 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 764.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 574,806 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 955,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 421,906 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 926,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 392,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 318,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

