AiLink Token Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (ALI)

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 22nd. AiLink Token has a total market capitalization of $691,250.99 and $3,315.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AiLink Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, AiLink Token has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.59 or 0.00388560 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001398 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $672.77 or 0.01190430 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) is a coin. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,184,020,527 coins. AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . AiLink Token’s official website is ailink.in

According to CryptoCompare, “AiLink aims to directly break through six degrees of separation. Users can directly connect to or conclude transactions with any node on the network at a low cost, so that information and value can be effectively spread throughout the blockchain network. Then, publishers will achieve their goals, communicators will get token rewards, benefiting all nodes spread throughout the network. “

