Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to announce sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.51 billion. Air Products and Chemicals posted sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year sales of $11.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.86 billion to $11.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $12.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $2.88 on Friday, reaching $300.40. 25,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,628. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.55 and its 200-day moving average is $286.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,963,000 after buying an additional 628,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,508,000 after purchasing an additional 571,313 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $116,141,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,069,000 after buying an additional 335,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,084,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,796,000 after buying an additional 243,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.