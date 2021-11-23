Airbloc Price Tops $0.0287 (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Airbloc has a total market cap of $7.25 million and $126,638.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc coin can now be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Airbloc has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00047345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.97 or 0.00236074 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00088300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Airbloc Coin Profile

Airbloc is a coin. Its launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

