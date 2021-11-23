Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Danske lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Aker BP ASA alerts:

DETNF opened at $33.50 on Friday. Aker BP ASA has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $41.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.27.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.