Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Holdings Boosted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALRM. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $83.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 73.64, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.39 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $90,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $483,084.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,962 shares of company stock valued at $7,699,071. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

