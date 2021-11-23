Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $298.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $280.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $236.15.

ALB stock opened at $283.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.16, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $129.03 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.80.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,182,002. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

