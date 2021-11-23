Albert D Mason Inc. Raises Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $301.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,628. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.22. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

