Albert D Mason Inc. Reduces Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Albert D Mason Inc. cut its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Graco makes up 1.3% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 33,808 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 52,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 193.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 123,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 81,120 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,291. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.34 and a 1 year high of $80.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.66.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

