Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.91

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.91 and last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 9654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.342 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 70.10%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 41.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

