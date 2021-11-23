Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BABA. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $251.85.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock opened at $136.62 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $135.21 and a one year high of $280.61. The company has a market cap of $371.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.74 and a 200-day moving average of $186.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,622,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 37,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,675,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.